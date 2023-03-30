WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTREGet Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 1,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

The company has a market cap of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.

