WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 142 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.74. 96,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,364. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

