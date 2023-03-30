WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 800 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Xometry were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xometry in the first quarter worth $61,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XMTR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,207.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,737 shares of company stock worth $1,862,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XMTR traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 102,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,974. The firm has a market cap of $671.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

