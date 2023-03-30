WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,783 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 1,507.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 115,893 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Novanta by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $1,007,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,525,242.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,528. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,106. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $173.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

