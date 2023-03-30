WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New $219,000 Investment in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in PowerSchool by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,284,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,344,717 shares in the company, valued at $47,269,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,284,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,344,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,269,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,396 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $27,040.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,001.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,401,238 shares of company stock worth $88,666,924 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerSchool Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 162,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,679. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.