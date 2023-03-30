WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,998,000 after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.52. 141,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

