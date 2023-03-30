WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,641,340 shares of company stock worth $2,488,588,588 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.61. 2,212,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

