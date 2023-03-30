WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 3,850 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,865. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

