WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 760 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.54. 100,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,715. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

