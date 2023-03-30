Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Workday worth $45,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.29. 768,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,148. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.67, a PEG ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.19.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

