World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $75.28 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,181,180 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

