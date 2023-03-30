Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $28,368.09 or 1.00123901 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.27 billion and approximately $137.07 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 150,550 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

