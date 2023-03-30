WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.28. WW International shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 2,025,664 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 26.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 138.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

