WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.28. WW International shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 2,025,664 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.
WW International Trading Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 26.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 138.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
Featured Articles
