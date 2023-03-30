X Financial (XYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 31st.

X Financial Stock Performance

XYF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Get X Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More

