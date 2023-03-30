X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 26,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 179,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$11.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 2.96.

About X-Terra Resources

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Troilus East property comprising 182 mining claims that cover an area of 9,300 hectares located in Québec, Canada; and the Ducran property consisting of 70 mining claims located in the Eeyou Istchee/Baie James Territory in the province of Québec.

