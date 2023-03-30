XLMedia (LON:XLM) Given New GBX 45 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s previous close.

XLMedia Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of XLM stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 13.95 ($0.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.89. XLMedia has a 1-year low of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51).

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

