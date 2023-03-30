XLMedia (LON:XLM) Given New GBX 45 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s previous close.
XLMedia Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of XLM stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 13.95 ($0.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.89. XLMedia has a 1-year low of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51).
XLMedia Company Profile
