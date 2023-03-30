Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 7,989 shares.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

