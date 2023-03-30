Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Cut to GBX 480

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.14) to GBX 480 ($5.90) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Yamana Gold Stock Performance
Shares of AUY remained flat at GBX 475 ($5.84) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 360.10 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.40 ($6.74). The stock has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,159.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 459.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 439.30.
About Yamana Gold
