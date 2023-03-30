Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target Cut to GBX 480

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.14) to GBX 480 ($5.90) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AUY remained flat at GBX 475 ($5.84) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 360.10 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.40 ($6.74). The stock has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,159.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 459.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 439.30.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

