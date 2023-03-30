Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.48. Youdao shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 262,329 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Youdao Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

