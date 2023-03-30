Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Cut by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,085,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,980,000 after purchasing an additional 671,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,664,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 304,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.92. 446,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,892. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. Yum China’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

