Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.88.

ZBRA stock opened at $296.12 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

