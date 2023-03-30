Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 145,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 564,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $988.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,065.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 113,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 254,960 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after buying an additional 857,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,327 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.