ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 62.6% in March

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZOZO Stock Performance

SRTTY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,648. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. ZOZO has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $5.76.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

