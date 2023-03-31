1,789 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.90. 57,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,535. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.12.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

