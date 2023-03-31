1,915 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

