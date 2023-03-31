2,145 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.26. 708,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,159. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

