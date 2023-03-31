2,178 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

RTX opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

