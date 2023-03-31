2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 4.3%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 73,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,087,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

2U Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. Equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

