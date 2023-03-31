3,295 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $136.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $93.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

