3,350 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,891 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. The company had a trading volume of 97,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,576. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $105.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
