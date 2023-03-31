35,985 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Crocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.57. 1,107,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. Crocs’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

