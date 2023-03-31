3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

TGOPF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

