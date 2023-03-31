3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
TGOPF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.
3i Group Company Profile
