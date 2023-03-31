4,339 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

