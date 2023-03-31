6,230 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after buying an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,216 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,913,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,302,000 after purchasing an additional 364,380 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Shares of BNS opened at $50.11 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

