6,604 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

