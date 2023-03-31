89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,461,538 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $39,999,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at $180,075,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

89bio Stock Down 5.8 %

ETNB stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

89bio Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

