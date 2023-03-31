89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,461,538 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $39,999,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at $180,075,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
89bio Stock Down 5.8 %
ETNB stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
