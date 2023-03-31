9,935 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Acquired by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

