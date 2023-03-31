AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded to Underperform by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $2.42 on Monday. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.
