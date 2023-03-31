AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded to Underperform by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAYGet Rating) from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $2.42 on Monday. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

