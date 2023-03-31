AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.02. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $278.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

