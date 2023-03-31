ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Shares Up 1.8%

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.75. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.

A number of analysts have commented on ABCT shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ABC Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.37. The firm has a market cap of C$665.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

