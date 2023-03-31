Aben Minerals (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Rating) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 29,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 6,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Aben Minerals Stock Up 13.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Aben Minerals

(Get Rating)

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties. Its projects include Slocan Graphite, Pringle North Gold, Forret Kerr Gold, and Justin Gold. The company was founded on February 8, 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.