Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 624.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 173,008 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,266,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

GLTR opened at $91.25 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81.

