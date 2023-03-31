abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.20

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $3.88. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 183,390 shares trading hands.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

