abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.20

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $3.88. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 183,390 shares trading hands.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 3.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
