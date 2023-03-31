Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 25,000 Shares

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,506,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,192,277.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,562 shares of Absolute Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,240.62.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Absolute Software stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absolute Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,207,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,240,000 after acquiring an additional 160,666 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.5% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 457,328 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,156,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after buying an additional 292,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 451,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 144.8% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 856,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

