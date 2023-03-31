Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.74

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.74 and last traded at $85.42, with a volume of 3442681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

