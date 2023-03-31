AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $25.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. SVB Securities reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,199,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,140,000 shares of company stock worth $23,269,789. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,232,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 101,571 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

