Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

Several analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 63,723 shares of company stock worth $113,002 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,418 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

