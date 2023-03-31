Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($26.54) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.27) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Admiral Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($31.64) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.05).

Admiral Group Stock Up 0.7 %

ADM opened at GBX 2,029 ($24.93) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,646.60 ($32.52). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,119.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,081.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The stock has a market cap of £6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Admiral Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,612.90%.

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.56) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,595.90). In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.56) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,595.90). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.74), for a total value of £21,749.25 ($26,722.26). Insiders own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Admiral Group

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Further Reading

