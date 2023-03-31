Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 83,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Adventus Mining Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

