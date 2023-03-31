Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.46 and traded as high as C$13.53. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 364,290 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$818.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 157.45%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

